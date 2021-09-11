ANC will pay staff salaries next week - Mashatile

Johannesburg - ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile says the party will pay the outstanding July salaries in the coming week and August salaries towards the end of September. Mashatile said the ANC has a plan to find resources later to pay for their employees’ UIF and other outstanding funds.

The party has blamed the Political Party Funding Act as a hindrance to raising money to pay its bills. “Since the act kicked-in, we are now experiencing a situation where a lot of companies are very reluctant to donate,” Mashatile said. He said they had a meeting with the staff representatives this week where they discussed the challenges the ANC is facing.

“We explained to them and (Carl) Niehaus was not part of them, so I am not sure who he is representing (them). So this week we said we are going to try to pay them their July salaries and as soon as we get resources we are going to pay them their outstanding salaries. “With regards to the UIF and other areas, we have agreed to pay over a period of time. This is because the plan we have will bring resources but not immediately,” said Mashatile. Spokesperson for now disbanded MKMVA, Niehaus, representing some ANC staff members this week, threatened to open a criminal case against the party leadership for failure to pay salaries and UIF.