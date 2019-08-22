Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The motion of no confidence brought by the African National Congress (ANC) against Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba was withdrawn on Thursday. The ANC in the Johannesburg region on Wednesday had said said they were pleased with progress made in consolidating the support of councillors in the city of Johannesburg in support of a "motion of no confidence" in Mashaba.

The motion was set to be debated in council on Thursday but was withdrawn.

On Wednesday, the ANC Joburg Region released a statement saying they were pleased with the support of the Patriotic Alliance, the African Independent Congress as well as Al-Jamal, others parties and councillors who gave them 136 votes to remove Mashaba.

The party said all the Councillors had decided to act in the best interest of Johannesburg residents and vote Mashaba out.

However, DA's Johannesburg regional chairperson Tsepo Mhlongo said on Monday that under Mashaba's leadership, Joburg consistently delivers on its three broad election commitments of creating jobs, delivering quality services and rooting out corruption.

" Mayor Mashaba and his team have achieved more in three years, than what the ANC was able to accomplish in over 20 years," he said.

African News Agency (ANA) and The Star