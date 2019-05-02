KwaZulu-Natal ANC deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The ANC wants the vote of the SACP members in Inchanga, Durban, and has promised to resolve the issues of gatekeeping that allegedly led to political killings in that area.



ANC KZN deputy leader Mike Mabuyakhulu met with SACP members in Inchanga last week in an effort to address the issues and convince the SACP members to vote with the ANC in the coming elections.





Since 2015, the ANC and SACP who are traditional allies have been at loggerheads in the area with the SACP accusing the ANC of gatekeeping, preventing SACP members from getting ANC membership.





“Mabuyakhulu told us a task team from both organisation would be formed to address the issue but the community wanted to know where has he been since that issue emerged in 2015 and what was the difficulty in addressing the issue,” said a community member part of the meeting.













SACP leader in the area Malombo Nxumalo said the ANC had given commitment to address the membership issue.





“The community in Inchanga has agreed that they will vote with the ANC on the basis that they want to retain the gains the ANC made after the 1994 elections and not for any other reason,” he said.





ANC spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said the issue if gatekeeping had been addressed in areas where it was identified.



