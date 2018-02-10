Elukwatini - ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has warned that the ruling party would continue losing support if its leaders do not genuinely renew the organisation.





Mantashe was speaking at Elukwatini in Mpumalanga where he was delivering a keynote address at the party’s 106th celebrations.





He said for almost fifteen years, the ANC has been bleeding support at every election, adding that this would continue if the party did not swiftly address its challenges.





“The pick in our elections was in 2004. Since 2004, after every election we have declined, that means our graph is pointing downwards our graph has been going down.

“We have a responsibility to find a new growth strategy. If we lose that opportunity now, we will never grab it again,”Mantashe said.





We must unify our country, society & the ANC #ANC106 — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) February 10, 2018









ANC has grown, matured & declined. We have a responsibility to find a new growth strategy #ANC106 — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) February 10, 2018









We must fight & defeat looting. We must take the ANC to the people. #ANC106 — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) February 10, 2018









As leaders, all 86 not just 6, we must be fearless. We must take difficult decisions. We must also be able to analyse risks #ANC106 — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) February 10, 2018





ANC today is led by President Cyril Ramaphosa. There shouldn't be doubts. He is Deputised by Cde David Mabuza #ANC106 — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) February 10, 2018





The ANC top brass has been in a protracted battle to convince president Jacob Zuma, as he was viewed as being the stumbling block to the party’s renewal and its prospects in next year’s general election due to his implication in corruption allegations.





Mantashe called on the new leadership not to be scared to take bold and unpopular decision if it was in the interest of the ANC.





"When elected to lead, fear is a sickness. You will commit mistakes, stumble & listen to everything that is said to you. As leaders, all 86 not just 6, we must be fearless. We must take difficult decisions. We must also be able to analyse risks,” Mantashe said.



