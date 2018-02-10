We must unify our country, society & the ANC #ANC106
— Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) February 10, 2018
ANC has grown, matured & declined. We have a responsibility to find a new growth strategy #ANC106
We must fight & defeat looting. We must take the ANC to the people. #ANC106
As leaders, all 86 not just 6, we must be fearless. We must take difficult decisions. We must also be able to analyse risks #ANC106
ANC today is led by President Cyril Ramaphosa. There shouldn't be doubts. He is Deputised by Cde David Mabuza #ANC106
