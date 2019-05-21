New ANC chief whip (left) Pemmy Majodina poses with Presidency Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (middle) and deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude. Photo: Chantall Presence/ANA.

Parliament - ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte has called on all 230 party MPs in the national legislature to leave factions behind and work to build the country. Duarte, who was speaking before the start of the ANC Caucus in Parliament on Tuesday, said new party MPs will have to roll up their sleeves and get down to business.

The ANC has been caught up in factional battles for several years.

But Duarte said the start of the sixth Parliament should see an end to factional battles, and focus on oversight work and strengthening the work of the legislature.

The ANC got 230 seats in the national elections more than two weeks ago.

Duarte said the new MPs were ready to be sworn-in by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Wednesday.

“Today is the first caucus of the ANC as we establish the sixth Parliament of the Republic of South Africa. All 230 odd MPs are here. They are ready to be sworn in tomorrow [Wednesday],” said Duarte.

“They are going to be leading our programme and manifesto of the ANC,” she said.

“It’s time to rollout the sleeves. Do the hard work, leave factions behind and make South Africa work for all of us,” said Duarte.

Politics Hub