ANC’s Fikile Mbalula slams Nathi Nhleko’s resignation letter: ‘What a cheap way out’

Nhleko sent a seven-page long letter to the national office and his regional branch in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), criticising the ANC and Mbalula’s leadership which led to his decision. “I resign from this African National Congress as its current values and principles are not aligned with mine,” he said. In the letter, Nhleko said he could not recognise the ANC he joined, the ANC whose only aspiration was to liberate the people.

“The ANC as a liberation movement spoke and acted strongly on good ethics, a collective approach, was people focused and emphasised on humanity and freedom for all,” he said. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mbalula said: "I see Nathi Nhleko has resigned from the ANC and he blames it on me, What a cheap way out. This fellow told the whole country that a swimming pool is a fire pool. “He replaced a competent police officer Anwa Dramat crime fighter with an apartheid disastrous erratic cop called Berning Ntlemeza whom I showed the door to immediately when I took over as police minister."

In addition, he said: “Wait till I tell you what he advised me to do at a handover meeting.” Mbalula said Nhleko strutted like a peacock, calling his "shameful" Nkandla report as "research". "No shame at all this guy was reprimanded for that report by the highest court in the land," he said.