Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - African National Congress senior party member Jackson Mthembu has posted a gut-wrenching tweet in which he reveals that his daughter has committed suicide.

"My eldest daughter, Khwezi Mthembu , last night committed suicide at our Pelican parliamentary village home in #Capetown. We are in deep pain. We don't know what led her to take her own life at such a tender age of 25 years," said Mthembu.

Mthembu is married to Thembi, a nurse, with whom he has six children, according to South African History Online.

African News Agency (ANA)

