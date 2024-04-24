ANC's last hope for power as Thabo Mbeki hits campaign trail for ANC in Gauteng

Heavyweights on the ground as former President Thabo Mbeki is expected to lead the African National Congress (ANC)'s campaign trail in Soweto, Gauteng ahead of the 2024 national and provincial elections. The former ANC deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe will also be seen on the campaign trails.

This is as the ruling party is beefing and ramping up its campaign before the elections. Rolling out party veterans is part of the ANC's strategy to remain in power. The ANC said this is aimed at encouraging citizens to vote for the ANC and galvanising the various communities leading up to the polls. The elections will be held on May 29.

The ANC has been on a strong campaign trail since last year in preparation for the polls. During the trails, the party has promised citizens a better life for all, jobs, businesses, water as well as electricity. This is despite Mbeki being non-committal about whether he would campaign for the governing party or not but eventually agreed that he would campaign as he was obliged to do so. Last year, while delivering the eulogy at a memorial service for his friend and former Foreign Affairs Minister Aziz Pahad, hosted by the ANC at the University of Johannesburg, Mbeki took a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC, saying the renewal project has been all talk and no action or plan.

Mbeki said that the party’s resolution to renew itself was taken at its 2017 elective conference and again at its 2022 conference, “but nothing has been done.” Furthermore, the ANC has expressed confidence that it will retain power and continue to govern the country. [email protected]