Durban - The KZN African National Congress (ANC) is in a buoyant mood in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday where it is hosting massive provincial Siyanqoba rally that has attracted over 15 000 party faithful. The members were bussed in from across the province and were seen queuing outside Wadley stadium, the host venue in Edendale township.

With a helicopter flying over a sea of ANC's colours of green and gold, members were dancing and singing while waiting for the main address from the party's provincial chairperson, Sihle Zikalala. Zikalala will share the stage with James Nxumalo, the chairperson of the South African Communist Party (SACP) in the province.

So far, the party's messages to its faithful supporters are that members should vote for the party on both ballots. This comes as there are fears that some voters want to split the votes by voting for the ANC at provincial level and giving the national votes to the Black First Land First of Andile Mngxitama.

Speaking on the sidelines of the rally, Nxumalo said he was confident that the ANC will get over 60 percent both at the provincial and national level as there is now unity within the ANC itself and in the alliance.

"We are approaching these elections more united than ever and we expect nothing less than 60 percent both at the provincial and national level. This is going to happen as we waged a massive campaign ahead of the elections and that is going to work wonders for us," Nxumalo said in Zulu.

Thabiso Zulu, one of the star witnesses at the Moerane Commission which was probing political killings in the province, said the ANC with Ramaphosa at the helm will score a resounding victory. He said the full house was a sign that the party is now united and working towards a major victory.

"Victory is certain for us on Wednesday. The full stadium is a testimony that we are a big party as similar parties are being hosted in all the other eight provinces and we will crush everyone on Wednesday," Zulu said.

Expected to deliver messages of support on Sunday will be the leagues of the party which includes the youth league, veteran's league, women's league and alliance partners.

