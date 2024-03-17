ANCWL condemns IFP members attack at government event, calls for swift action

In a scathing statement, the African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) in KwaZulu-Natal condemned the recent violent attacks perpetrated by members of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) during a government event commemorating the 110th anniversary of the death of iSilo uDinuzulu kaCetshwayo in KwaCeza, KwaZulu-Natal. The ANCWL called on Police Minister Bheki Cele, National Police Commissioner General Fanie Masemola, and his KwaZulu-Natal counterpart, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, to take decisive action in apprehending the perpetrators responsible for the incident.

According to ANCWL, members of the public and ANC supporters, particularly women, were seriously injured in the attack. The ANCWL said the victims were targeted by IFP supporters and the attacks were allegedly incited by Zululand District Municipality Mayor, councillor Thulasizwe Buthelezi. Buthelezi also holds the position of AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister and is a reverend.

The ANCWL characterised the incident as a “shameful act of violence” that not only injured innocent civilians and ANC supporters but also exposed a serious security breach, considering the high-profile attendees present at the event. “The ANCWL also calls on Generals Masemola and Mkhwanazi to begin to devise an election security plan peculiar to the Province of KwaZulu-Natal so as to ensure that an atmosphere of free and fair elections is conducive, thus ensuring those who want to employ violence are dealt with decisively,” read the statement. ANCWL Provincial Secretary, Zama Sokhabase, expressed dismay at the hypocrisy of the IFP leadership, particularly in light of recent pronouncements on combating gender-based violence.

Sokhabase accused IFP leader Thulasizwe Buthelezi of inciting violence against innocent members of the public and ANC supporters, noting that the incident had resulted in severe injuries, including one victim currently in the Intensive Care Unit. Furthermore, Sokhabase criticised Buthelezi's role as a reverend, questioning his sincerity and expressed disappointment in his failure to exhibit compassion and remorse. The ANCWL expressed confidence in law enforcement agencies' ability to bring the perpetrators to justice and wished the victims a speedy recovery.