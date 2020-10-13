ANCWL praises Sisulu for fighting corruption, championing service delivery

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – The ANC Women’s League has lauded Human Settlement, Environment, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu for being exemplary in the fight against corruption and championing service delivery during the Covid-19 pandemic. The league also praised Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma for her performance during the trying times of the coronavirus pandemic. Praising Sisulu, the league had, through a statement issued by its secretary-general Meokgo Matuba on Sunday said during the Covid-19 storm “she is one of the outstanding ministers who presided over the challenging portfolios to ensure that people have shelter and water at all times”. The league also said Sisulu managed to fight for clean governance in the ministries she presides over. “And we have seen exceptionally positive results being achieved,” read the ANCWL statement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had last year appointed Sisulu to the current position. Previously, she had served as the minister of housing from 2004 to 2009, of defence and military veterans between 2009 and 2012 and public service and administration from 2012 to 2014.

“The most notable achievements worth a special mention are the seven court judgments that have come out in favour of the ministries she leads.

“The judgments are related to the ongoing fight against corruption, especially in the Department of Water, and the Water Boards, which have had severe corruption and governance issues,” said the statement.

The league said Sisulu’s fight against corruption in the departments she had led was not deterred despite “always counter-forces that fight back vigorously”.

The minister prioritised her oath of office, which is to serve South Africans diligently – and ensuring the government resources go to where they are meant to, which is to deliver services for the people, read the statement.

“We have seen the ministries led by Minister Sisulu co-ordinate complicated logistical efforts of delivering water to schools, hospitals, drought-stricken areas, and decongesting informal settlements through rapid deployment of Temporary Residential Units.

“As the Women's League, we would like to see the same effort and tempo being sustained for the ongoing delivery, especially ensuring that our citizens have dignified human settlements and access to potable water,” the league said.

The league also described Dlamini Zuma as one of the top-performing ministers who have done outstanding work under trying circumstances.

As the key member of the National Coronavirus Command Centre, Dlamini Zuma was a major decision maker in the matters that were meant to flatten the virus. As a result she had to endure heavy criticism over a number of regulations that the government imposed during stringent levels of the lockdown.

Recently, the Ministry of Cogta has received a clean audit, the league said.

“For that outstanding achievement, the Women's League says congratulations to Cogta. We commend the effort by Dlamini Zuma and the drive to implementing clean governance.”