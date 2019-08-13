ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini arrives at Parliament. File photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA).

Parktown - ANC Women's League President Bathabile Dlamini has taken a swipe at the ANC KwaZulu-Natal leadership over its decision to fire eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede on Monday. Dlamini was speaking on Tuesday in Parktown where the ANCWL was holding a conversation with President Cyril Ramaphosa on the progress on the socioeconomic empowerment of women since 1994.

She said the ANCWL was planning to meet with the ANC provincial leadership over its decision to fire Gumede.

“We are very unhappy about this culture that has been going on, a culture of making it easy to remove women from the positions they occupy,” Dlamini said.

Gumede’s ousting comes as she remains accused and charged of corruption and her case was postponed to January 2020 by the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday last week.

Dlamini said the removal of women from their positions has dealt a blow to the gender representation within deployments of the ANC in municipalities.

“At local government we started at 48% and we have gone down because at all times when there are regional conferences, those that are elected into leadership want to destabilise the whole municipality and they put themselves,” she said.

“It should come to an end. We are not fellow travellers and women have been part of the struggle so we don’t want a present, we also want to work,” she added.

Political Bureau