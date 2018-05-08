Johannesburg - The ANC Youth League has called on Mduduzi Manana to resign from his position in the ANC, following reports that he allegedly assaulted his domestic worker.

The League has also called on the ANC to haul Manana before a disciplinary hearing for him to account for his actions, even if it means revoking his membership.

Manana is a member of the ANC's national executive committee and also a member of Parliament.

Read: LISTEN: Deputy minister Mduduzi Manana 'confesses' to slapping woman

Dlamini takes on #MduduziManana over domestic worker's abuse claims

Abuse claims an effort to tarnish my name, says #MduduziManana

News of Manana's latest assault attack surfaced earlier this week, when Christine Wiro opened an assault case at the Douglasdale Police Station.

Wiro said Manana pushed her down a flight of stairs and accused her stealing from him and letting strangers into his house.

She had only been on the job for two weeks, but Manana had threatened to deport her back to Zimbabwe through his connections.

Wiro has since dropped the charges laid against him and sighted fear as the reason why she could not peruse the case.

Manana issued a statement on Monday night and denied the assault allegations. He said Wiro and her family had tried to blackmail him for R100 000 and that he will sue the family.

The former deputy minister of higher education's version of events were contradicted as a recording of him offering money to Wiro was published by Sowetan newspaper.

The Youth League said Manana's actions were bad for the party's image and that voters would not forget his actions at next year's elections.

"This calls on the ANC to act swiftly and subject Manana before a Disciplinary Hearing so that an appropriate sanction can be imposed on him, even if it means, his membership of the ANC has to be terminated.," said the league.

"The ANC can’t afford to turn a blind eye on this matter, given Manana’s leadership position in the ANC, as member of our highest decision-making body, the NEC."

Meanwhile, the ANC Women's League says it's disappointed that Wiro dropped the case against Manana.

Manana pleaded guilty to assaulting three women at a nightclub in Fourways last year. He paid a R100 000 fine for the assault and he also had pay the women's medical expenses.

Political Bureau