ANCYL ’can operate again’ after liquidation order is set aside

The ANC Youth League national task team (ANCYL NTT) has announced that the July 2018 liquidation of the organisation has been set aside.

This follows numerous attempts to have the order handed down by the Johannesburg High Court set aside.

In 2018, Judge Sharise Weiner declared the ANCYL bankrupt after it had failed to pay a legal bill in the defamation case involving former leaders Julius Malema, Floyd Shivambu (now president and deputy president of the EFF) and Andile Lili, which was brought against them by Helen Zille in 2010.

“There have been numerous attempts to have the liquidation order set aside. The pace of the process was largely affected by unforeseen circumstances such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

’’However, the ANCYL NYTT is proud to announce that the liquidation order has been set aside. In essence, the ANCYL is able to operate as a recognised entity,” said ANYL NTT spokesperson Refilwe Lekgothoane.

The announcement followed the sitting of the NTT’s ordinary meeting between May 21 and 23, where the task team also deliberated on issues around the holding the ANCYL congress this year.

“The meeting deliberated on the guidelines and road map framework to congress, with attention given to the state of readiness of structures.

’’Cut-off date for membership for congress purposes is 30 June, 2021. Further details with regards to this membership submission will be communicated to structures in due course,” Lekgothoane said.

He said that the meeting had resolved that the 26th National Congress of the ANCYL would be convened from 30 September to 3 October, 2021, although the venue would be communicated at a later stage.

“The NYTT noted the possible effects that the Covid-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown restrictions may have on the road map and is currently engaged in a process of finding innovative ways to ensure that members are able to participate in BGMs and congresses with the least possible risk.

“The ANCYL NYTT is committed to delivering a credible congress and encourages members and structures to exercise the highest level of discipline and patience to ensure that the process is credible and accessible.

’’The road map will be finalised in the next NYTT meeting and the date to launch discussion documents will be communicated after the next meeting,” Lekgothoane said.

Political Bureau