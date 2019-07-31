The ANC Youth League is hard at work preparing all its 4 000 branches for its elective conference, said its former president Collen Maine. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips

Durban - The ANC Youth League is hard at work preparing all its 4 000 branches for its elective conference, which should sit not later than the end of January, said its former president Collen Maine. Maine lost his league presidency position on Tuesday when ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule announced the disbandment of the league, and replaced it with a national task team led by former communication deputy minister Thandi Mahambehlala. Maine and the rest of the league’s disbanded top six Desmond Moela, Njabulo Nzuza and Reggie Kabinde are part of the task team, which will prepare for the conference.

Talking to Independent Media, Maine said the task team will have to ensure that all branches, regions and provinces hold their respective conferences ahead of the national elective event.

“Before the general elections about 50% of the branches were in a state of attending the conference,” he said.

He said most branches were still disorganised.

“However, it is possible to have a successful conference as it is not like there is no youth league at all,” he said.

He said the views that the league under his leadership was dysfunctional “were not necessarily representing the truth”.

“The youth league has been facing challenges like any other organisation, but to say that it is not there at all is actually a fallacy,” he said.

He said since he was no longer the president of the league he was waiting for the ANC to redeploy him.

“Right now, I am working in Luthuli House for the presidency,” he said

KwaZulu-Natal ANCYL secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo, the league’s outgoing treasurer-general Reggie Nkabinde and Fees Must Fall leader Mcebo Dlamini have been earmarked to contest to replace Maine although the nomination process is yet to be opened.

Political Bureau