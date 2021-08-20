Andile Lungisa threatens to take action if Zuma’s ’illegal arrest’ isn’t attended to
SAMKELO MTSHALI
Former Nelson Mandela Bay Metro ANC councillor Andile Lungisa says that they are ready to take action if the Constitutional Court does not attend to former president Jacob Zuma’s arrest by Wednesday.
Taking to his Twitter account which has around 97 000 followers, Lungisa wrote: “If the Constitutional Court don’t (sic) quickly address President Jacob Zuma’s illegal arrest by Wednesday 25 August 2021 we will take action.”
When one of his followers questioned who he meant by saying “we”, Lungisa responded saying: “Me and the 70% of this country. That is why I used we.”
Before midnight on July 7, Zuma handed himself over at the Estcourt Correctional Centre after the Constitutional Court sentenced him to 15 months in prison for contempt of court after he had defied an order by the court to appear before the Zondo Commission.
Zuma had refused to appear before the commission’s chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo unless Zondo recused himself for Zuma’s appearance, claiming that due to a personal relationship that they had, Zondo would not be impartial.
Zuma has since begun his sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre, but he was hospitalised on August 6 to undergo “medical observation”. He did not appear at his arms deal corruption trial on August 10, due to his hospitalisation.
He has remained in hospital following a surgical procedure last week.
Political Bureau