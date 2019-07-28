Screengrab: African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s son, Andile, has failed to launch a legal review into his businesses including his links to Bosasa. This is three months after he said he would launch the review.

Independent Media has seen a letter written by DA leader Mmusi Maimane to Andile on his failure to do this months after he said he would do so.

Andile’s links to Bosasa were revealed in Parliament in November last year when Maimane asked the president about the R500000 donation to his campaign as ANC president in the build-up to the Nasrec conference two years ago.

Andile said his contracts with Bosasa were above aboard and there was nothing untoward.

But Maimane and the DA insisted it was shrouded in secrecy and Andile must come clean on his dealings with Bosasa.

In his letter, Maimane asks Andile about his failure to launch a legal review on all his businesses including Bosasa.

He said it was three months since he said he would but nothing has happened.

“In light of the circumstances surrounding the conflict of interest between Bosasa, the president of the republic, and yourself, it is in the public interest to know the status of this review,” wrote Maimane.

“Moreover, I request a firm commitment from you to make public the findings as they relate to Bosasa,” he added.

The issue of Bosasa has been dominating the political scene since revelations by former chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi.

Agrizzi implicated senior ANC politicians, government officials and prosecutors in the bribery and corruption allegations.

Bosasa boss Gavin Watson was implicated in a video shown at the Zondo commission and other evidence about corruption allegations.

Bosasa has been awarded contracts worth billions of rand in the past by the Department of Correctional Services. Other departments have also given contracts to the facilities management company.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found in her report recently that hundreds of millions of rand were donated to Ramaphosa’s campaign.

Ramaphosa launched a judicial review on Mkhwebane’s report.

Political Bureau