Angie Motshekga is acting president in Ramaphosa’s absence

Johannesburg - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has been appointed acting president while President Cyril Ramaphosa is away on Friday. Motshekga was appointed by Ramaphosa as he left the country to travel to Lusaka, Zambia, to attend the state funeral service for former president Kenneth Kaunda, who died at a military hospital last month aged 97.

Ramaphosa will deliver a message of support to the Zambian people on behalf of the government and people of South Africa. Ramaphosa will be supported by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor, and Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. Acting spokesperson for the president Tyrone Seale said Deputy President David Mabuza is currently receiving medical treatment in the Russian Federation, he will be back in the country on a date to be determined by his medical doctors.

Mabuza left the country last Saturday and it was not the first time he has travelled to Russia for medical treatment. Kaunda was described as a man of peace and integrity. He has also been remembered for his role in the liberation of countries in Southern Africa. The funeral will be held in Lusaka's main showground and will be attended by high-profile individuals that include government representatives, former and current heads of State.