Angie Motshekga to provide update on reopening of schools today

Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, will brief the media to provide an update on the readiness for the reopening of schools on Sunday at 6pm.

According to the Western Cape Teachers' Forum, Motshekga is due to make an announcement on a new date for schools reopening after meeting with unions, MECs, HODs and governing bodies associations.

This comes after after strong opposition from various teacher unions and bodies.

“This staggered approach we can’t do because the schools that won’t open are the schools that have been, for years and years, neglected,” said Basil Manuel, the executive director of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA.

A joint survey conducted by South Africa's teacher unions showed that no more than 55 percent of principals reported being ready to resume teaching and learning when schools open on Monday.