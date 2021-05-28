Anoj Singh continues to deny wrongdoing at Zondo inquiry

Former Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh has taken the stand at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, discussing Regiments role in the China Development Bank agreement with Transnet.

The commission has been going through specific transactions, but Singh has maintained his usual denial of all allegations that he was aware of, and approved, dodgy locomotive procurement deals.

On Thursday, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo called on Singh to explain how the Guptas were able to get away with billions of rand under his watch at the parastatal.

“Either you were party to their agenda or you were so incompetent that you couldn’t see all of this. There may be another scenario, but I can’t think of anything else,” Justice Zondo said.

Singh also stunned the inquiry when he said that the highly irregular contract for the procurement of 1 064 locomotives – that set the scene for the greatest Gupta looting – was “quite a significant achievement” in South African history.

Singh is expected to complete his lengthy testimony before the commission on Friday.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo dismissed Eskom’s application to cross-examine former chief executive Matshela Koko. The power utility wanted to refute Koko’s evidence.

Previously, Koko had claimed that President Cyril Ramaphosa had interfered in the affairs of the power utility by instructing the board to dismiss him.

He also claimed that Eskom lied to the courts and that he played no role in the awarding of a contract to management consulting firm McKinsey and Co.

Koko accused the commission of “getting it all wrong because it was on a Koko hunt”.

Representing Eskom, advocate Chris McConnachie said Koko’s evidence would leave the power utility tainted unless they cross-examined him.

McConnachie said the cross-examination would assist the commission to get more clarity. However, Justice Zondo disagreed and dismissed the application.

The inquiry continues.

Political Bureau