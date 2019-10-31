Durban - Another friend of slain former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa has revealed that he lives in constant fear of being assassinated after an attempt to kill whistle-blower Thabiso Zulu at the weekend.
Les Stuta, a friend of Magaqa and Zulu, said on Wednesday that on the evening of September 13, he caught an armed intruder trying to gain entry to his house in Kokstad.
“I was approaching my home accompanied by two friends who volunteer as my protectors when we saw a man trying to jump the fence. We fired gunshots and the man fell after being hit.
“Two other men immediately picked him up and ran away to a car then they drove away,” he said.
Both Zulu and Stuta were believed to be among witnesses in a case involving the murder of Magaqa, who was shot in 2016.