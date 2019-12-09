Johannesburg - Former anti-apartheid activist and economics professor Ben Turok had died, his family confirmed on Monday morning.
Turok died in the early hours of Monday morning, his family said in a statement. He was 92.
“The Turok family are very sad to announce the passing of Ben Turok, their much-loved husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather, in the early hours of Monday, December 9, aged 92.
"He was always outspoken and dedicated his whole life to fighting for freedom, equality and social justice in South Africa. He was a loyal, lifetime member of the ANC, but retained an independent perspective throughout."
The family said Turok had asked for his death to be marked by a private ceremony "rather than anything official or formal, in view of the present predicament facing the country".