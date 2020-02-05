Johannesburg - Former anti-apartheid activist and academic Professor Firoz Cachalia has called for the apartheid security police who interrogated his fellow activist, Dr Neil Aggett, to be held fully responsible for his death in 1982.
Cachalia took the stand on Tuesday at the inquest inquiry into the death of Aggett. The inquest is under way until next month at the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg.
The medical doctor’s body was found hanging in his cell at the John Vorster Square police station after severe torture. A previous inquiry declared his death a suicide with no foul play on the part of the police.
“He died because of the treatment he got at the hands of the security police. They are responsible for his death,” Cachalia said.
Cachalia, Aggett and a number of other activists’ arrests came after one of ANC stalwart and former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan’s documents, named the “Close Comrades” list, was intercepted by the security police, leading to her being charged.