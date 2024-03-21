‘Apartheid government passed nothing but generational poverty to South Africans’- Ramaphosa commemorates Human Rights Day

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the apartheid government has passed nothing but generational poverty to South Africans by taking their assets that were supposed to be passed on to other generations. “Many South Africans were subjected to poverty as a result of the apartheid system and colonialism that deliberately dispossessed and took their assets that would have been passed to various generations and families,” he said.

This included land and livestock. Ramaphosa delivered a keynote address at the national commemoration of Human Rights Day held in Sharpeville, Sedibeng District Municipality, Gauteng on Thursday.

Watch: President Cyril Ramaphosa says the apartheid government passed nothing but generational poverty to South Africans but the democratic government is doing the most to change that. Video: Kamogelo Moichela/IOL pic.twitter.com/2YzmXXMpbq — IOL News (@IOL) March 21, 2024 During his address, he said the democratic government was doing everything in its power to dismantle the apartheid government’s system. “Millions of South Africans have been lifted out of dire poverty. “Eight out of every 10 households have proper housing. Nine out of every 10 homes have electricity and access to clean drinking water.

“South Africans are living longer. Far fewer women are dying in childbirth and far fewer children are dying in infancy. “More children from poor families are completing school, passing matric, and going on to study at universities and colleges,” he said. Ramaphosa said this was possible because they are focused on correcting the injustices of the past and meeting the needs of the poor and excluded.

Ramaphosa said the government has returned nearly 4 million hectares of land to people who had been dispossessed of their land and acquired over 5 million hectares of land for redistribution and to provide security of tenure for labour tenants and other farm dwellers. “We have provided social grants for children, the elderly, and people with disability, and have recently introduced a special social relief of distress grant for unemployed people. “Government provides free daily meals to millions of school children, has expanded the number of fee-free schools, and has massively increased funding for students from poor and working-class families to attend universities and colleges,” he said.

In addition, since the economy has improved, he said more and more people have been able to exercise the right to freely choose their trade, occupation, or profession. Despite the unemployment rate being high, Ramaphosa said the number of South Africans in employment has more than doubled in the last 30 years. “The proportion of executive management positions held by black people increased almost five-fold between 1996 and 2016,” he added.

He shared the same sentiment as Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi that they would continue to fight unemployment. Lesufi announced that on April 6, the provincial government will launch a massive skills development programme to improve human dignity.