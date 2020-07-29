Appointment of new Ipid boss in full compliance with the law - Bheki Cele

Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele has defended his decision to appoint Dikeledi Ntlatseng as the new head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate. Cele said on Wednesday, during the adoption of budget votes of departments, that the decision was in full compliance with the law. This came after political parties questioned the process followed in the appointment of the Ipid boss. Cele said they stuck to the laws of the country, which allowed him to nominate the candidate for the position and refer the matter to Parliament for approval. Opposition parties have been against the process, saying it was flawed because it gave the Minister powers to appoint the candidate of his choice.

Cele said he followed the law and there was nothing wrong.

“There are laws in this country and we followed those laws. For now the appointment of the head of Ipid is by the Minister of Police,” said Cele.

He added a panel of Ministers including himself and the Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola had selected the candidate for the top job at Ipid.

He said Ntlatseng will work with a team of investigators to do the work of the police watchdog.

“There are 300 investigators, and they will give us results under the direction of Miss Dikeledi (Ntlatseng),” said Cele.

Cele said unless there were changes in the laws the minister of police would continue to appoint the head of Ipid.