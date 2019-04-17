Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has called on political parties to "tone down" election rhetoric, which in some cases has escalated to "character assassination". In statement on Wednesday the archbishop of Cape Town said election observers from religious and civil society groups were calling on political parties in the Western Cape to “tone down their campaign rhetoric”.

At least 48 parties are contesting the May 8 elections.

Makgoba, who chairs the Electoral Code of Conduct Observer Commission (ECCOC), also warned that “character assassination is as devastating as physical violence”.

“A free and fair election is not determined only by what happens on Election Day, but by attitudes and activities in the run-up to the election," said the archbishop.

“While campaigning is fundamental to any election, character assassination is as devastating as is physical violence. We call on political parties to tone down their campaign rhetoric to reflect values of respect and encourage an environment of decency and dignity.

“An election should not be about winning at all costs. That approach diminishes the electoral environment to a mere scramble for power which ignores decency and respect.

“After the election, we still have to work together as South Africans to address the challenges of our society. We cannot afford for people to become cynical and demoralised as a result of negative campaigning."

Makgoba said the ECCOC was established to monitor and encourage compliance with the Electoral Code of Conduct, which encourages an environment of free and fair participation in the electoral process by political parties, voters and citizens in general.

“It seeks to create an environment of co-operation and nation building in a highly emotive situation as political parties vie for the support of the voting public.”

