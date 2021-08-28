Arrest kingpins behind murder of top Gauteng health official, says Kathrada foundation

Johannesburg - The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has called for the kingpins behind the murder of the Gauteng Health Department’s Chief Financial Officer Babita Deokaran to be brought to book. The Struggle stalwart’s foundation was responding to Police Minister Bheki Cele’s announcement, on Friday, that seven individuals had been arrested for Deokaran’s slaying, on Monday, in the south of Johannesburg.

Deokaran was confirmed as one among several key witnesses to the multi-million rand Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into the abuse and theft of funds allocated to procure personal protective equipment (PPE) in Gauteng. According to the foundation, the kingpins should not be shielded from justice. “It is, however, crucial that those who may have ordered Deokaran’s killing - irrespective of who they are or what power they may wield - are brought to book. The kingpins should not be immune to justice.

“This is essential to reinforce public confidence in the state’s ability to investigate, prosecute and jail all those who are guilty,” said the foundation’s Executive Director, Neeshan Balton. He said, “There’s been an outpouring of anger, and renewed concern about the safety of honest public servants and whistleblowers. We must, however, ask about all the other cases of slain whistleblowers. Many of these have not received sufficient public attention.” Gauteng Premier, David Makhura, later announced that a dedicated South African Police Service provincial task team had been established to hunt down the perpetrators of this gruesome murder.