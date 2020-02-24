East London - The East London Magistrate’s Court has issued a warrant of arrest for EFF leader Julius Malema for failing to show up in court.
The warrant has been stayed until May 8, when Malema is due to appear in court again.
Malema was set to appear for a charge brought by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for his alleged discharge of a firearm in a public space. The incident took place in 2018 at the EFF's rally in East London.
Footage of the incident surfaced on social media, which appeared to show Malema discharging the firearm at the rally while celebrating with supporters. The case had been previously postponed.
Malema explained in September last year how police had contacted him regarding the incident.