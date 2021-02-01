Arthur Fraser fights back, lays perjury charges against Mufamadi, Jafta

Johannesburg - Former State Security Agency (SSA) boss Arthur Fraser is pursuing perjury charges against former minister Sydney Mufamadi and the acting director-general of the spy agency, Loyiso Jafta. He argues the two lied before the Zondo Commission by claiming that assets of the agency worth R9 billion are not accounted for. He says the correct figure is R9 million and Jafta should have corrected "the lie" which was started by Mufamadi but he instead chose to confirm it. He also wants Ms K, who testified last week, and Mr Y to be hauled over the coals for lying about the vetting of staff at the SSA. In a 36-page affidavit meant for the SAPS and seen by Independent Media, Fraser says it was embarrassing for Jafta to perpetuate a lie as a senior accounting officer of the spy agency. “On 25 January 2021, Dr Mufamadi appeared before the commission where the oath was administered to him by the commission's registrar and after which he tendered his viva voce evidence. Pretorius SC led Dr Mufamadi's evidence assisted by Adv September.

’’Of relevance to my complaint, Dr Mufamadi, inter alia, testified the following: During the audit, management was unable to provide documentation to verify operational expenditure of R125.6m or that the money was used (for) the intended purpose.

’’The AG was unable to confirm redundant assets in excess of R9bn as there was insufficient audit evidence and the assets could ’not be located by the agency’,” he said.

He stressed that the AG's report for the period 2017/2018 recorded redundant assets amounting to R9.042m, not in excess of R9bn and the spy agency, under his watch, also submitted to Parliament's joint standing committee on intelligence that insufficient audit evidence could be obtained in respect of redundant assets.

“Inflating the redundant asset value from R9.042m to in excess of R9bn amounts to grossly mendacious conduct. There was a legal duty on Dr Mufamadi, the SSA witnesses and the commission's evidence leaders to verify the correctness hereof prior to presenting such falsity under oath.

’’It is also untrue that documentary evidence relating to the R125.6m used for operational expenditure could not be provided by the SSA.

’’I have been advised by Ms Roxane Human (’Ms Human') that the documentation is available within the SSA and was handed over to the then special adviser to the acting director-general, Mr Jafta, along with other documentation on or about 3 May 2018,” Fraser said in the affidavit.

Furthermore, he wants Mufamadi to be penalised for telling the commission that a warehouse which has employed his son was a front company for the SSA.

He said he admitted that his son was employed by the said company but did not say it was a front company for the spy agency.

Regarding Ms K and Mr Y, he claimed that they both lied by saying that he employed unvetted staff as SSA members when, at the time they were employed, he was not part of the agency.

It is not clear which police station is processing the case. It was also not clear by the time of publication whether Mufamadi and Jafta had been notified that there are pending investigations against them.

