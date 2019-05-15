Secretary general of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) Thandisizwe Khukula (left) and the President Vuyolwethu Zungula in Rustenburg. The two were announced as ATM's two candidates for Parliament while Veliswa Mvenya was announced as the candidate for the Eastern Cape legislature and Mxolisi Phakathi for KwaZulu-Natal. File photo: ANA/Stringer

PORT ELIZABETH - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) on Wednesday announced its two candidates for Parliament and for the seats it won in the provincial legislatures, one in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Eastern Cape. Its two candidates for Parliament are President Vuyolwethu Zungula and Thandiswa Marawu, while it has nominated Veliswa Mvenya as its candidate for the Eastern Cape legislature and Mxolisi Phakathi for KwaZulu-Natal.

The party said its candidates for both houses would advance its values of peace, Ubuntu, transformation (African), servant leadership and accountability for the "restoration of South Africa".

The party thanked it the South African people who had voted for it and that it was confident of its growth in the future.

ATM said it faced difficult challenges and had fought hard for its very existence in the face of "plots and schemes" to derail the party.

"We went from being former president Zuma’s allies to facing plots that aimed to deregister us – all such were cheap politics which we WILL purify through the candidates we will be sending to Parliament," ATM said.

Calling for responsible politicking, it said that rather than "lash out at the Sunday Times for a false article written on the eve of elections" or contest the election results, the party would instead act in the best interests of South Africa.

ATM said it would work tirelessly to ensure that the "people we deem to be the rightful government have an actual say in how THEIR country is governed".

The ATM said it would adopt a progressive, constructive and collaborative stance in Parliament and the legislatures and work in the interests of all South Africans rather than “our narrow political interest".

African News Agency (ANA)