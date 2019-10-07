ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

The ATM has reportedly moved to back ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in his lawsuit against former general secretary of the messianic churches Buyisile Ngqulwana over his allegation that Magashule helped form the party.

Magashule is currently taking legal action against Ngqulwana, wanting him to apologise for alleging that he was the brains behind the formation of the ATM in the lead up to the general elections.

Magashule is also suing Ngqulwana for R500 000 as he claims the allegations against him had damaged his reputation as the leader of the ANC, as he was being viewed as a traitor.

The City Press reported that ATM president Vuyolwethu Ngqulwana had filed a supporting affidavit to bolster Magashule’s case.

The ATM, which is also separately suing Ngqulwana for R2 million for the same claims, has previously disputed that Magashule had a hand in establishing the party.

In court papers, Ngqulwana said Magashule and some of those who were not happy with the election of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC national conference in Nasrec, had wanted to prop up the ATM as a possible alternative political home.

He said while he still led the SA Council of Messianic Churches in Christ (SACMCC), he had met Magashule and that he had helped provide funds for the establishment and registration of the party and even advised on the changing of its name from African Transformation Congress to African Transformation Movement.

Political Bureau