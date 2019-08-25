ATM leader Vuyo Zungula has asked the Hawks to probe the funders of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign. Picture: Reuters/Denis Balibouse

Johannesburg - ATM leader Vuyo Zungula has asked the Hawks to probe the funders of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign who allegedly donated millions to ensure that Ramaphosa was elected ANC president at its party elective conference in December 2017. Zungula’s calls came as Ramaphosa has already filed papers in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to set aside the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s findings against him.

Mkhwebane, in her report last month, said Ramaphosa misled parliament about the R500 000 donation he received from controversial facilitation management company, Bosasa, towards his presidential campaign.

She also asked the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to investigate alleged acts of money laundering against Ramaphosa.

Mkhwebane made the findings saying millions of rand were contributed to Ramaphosa’s presidential campaign. This prompted Ramaphosa’s lawyers to write to the High Court’s Deputy Judge President in Pretoria Aubrey Ledwaba asking him to seal the bank records of his donors.

Ramaphosa alleged in his papers that Mkhwebane had illegally obtained the bank records and statements of his donors.

Judge Ledwaba sealed the documents in favour of Ramaphosa. Now, Zungula said in his complaint to the Hawks, he has submitted the Mkhwebane’s report and the bank statements for them to probe.

“We want the Hawks to investigate the matter to assist the court to arrive at a final determination of the matter,” Zungula said.

Earlier, it was reported that Zungula was one of South Africans who had decided to donate undisclosed money to Mkhwebane after the Constitutional Court order her to personally pay legal costs of the Reserve Bank. The ConCourt personal costs order is believed to be around R900 000 and scores of people offered to assist her to pay the costs.

Zungula according to reports, donated an undisclosed sum to the fund but refused to reveal the exact amount saying it was meant “to avoid analysis on the amount because it is not about the amount but rather the principle of justice and fairness.”

Political Bureau