President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS

Johannesburg - The African Transformation Movement has announced its decision to launch the first motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa since he took over from former president Jacob Zuma. The ATM said its president Vuyo Zungula would on Thursday detail reasons for tabling the motion against Ramaphosa.

In a statement, the party said: “ATM has received acknowledgment of receipt from the registrar in the Speaker’s office on ATM’s motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa,” the party said.

Since its formation in 2018 and its subsequent securing of two parliamentary seats in the National Assembly after the general elections in 2019, the ATM has not shied away from expressing its misgivings about Ramaphosa’s leadership.

The party has been alleged to be formed with the assistance of Ramaphosa's detractors within the ANC, an allegation which they have denied.