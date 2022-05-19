Auditor-general hits ground running in KZN to prevent corruption over floods funds

Cape Town - Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke says the process is already under way to conduct real-time audits in the departments, entities and municipalities following KwaZulu-Natal relief efforts. Maluleke told members of the standing committee on the auditor-general on Thursday evening that they would monitor the paper trail in the province.

This is one of the measures to prevent corruption and looting. President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Maluleke a few weeks ago after he announced that R1 billion would be allocated for relief measures. Ramaphosa said more money would be released in the province.

It has been estimated that R17 billion would be required to rebuild schools, roads, hospitals, clinics and other infrastructure. Maluleke said they had already done similar audits when billions were allocated for Covid-19 relief in 2020. The investigations by the auditor-general and other law enforcement agencies managed to nab those involved in Covid-19 PPE tender corruption.

Maluleke said they would look at national and provincial departments and municipalities who are involved in rebuilding measures in KZN. “Similarly, in terms of the amounts of money we are dealing with we will be able to keep updating our information as we go. The work has begun and we are already under way. “When we report we will be able to provide insight not only on just what has been allocated and reprioritised, but how that spend is governed, the effectiveness of the progress and the interventions, including whether or not the service that is delivered is of good quality as intended,” said Maluleke.

She added that they would also look at the databases of different departments across the country to ensure there was no duplication. “We will look at the efficiency, how the spending is done. We will also look at the value for money. We will look at areas around the inflation of prices through procurement processes or contract management,” she added. She said they will also look at the rebuilding efforts in KZN in relation to schools, clinics, hospitals, water and sanitation infrastructure, roads and railway lines.

The auditor-general would also look at the social relief efforts. “We are able to see these transactions. We are able to see enough and get critical insight on a timely basis and give assurance about what is going on in those environments,” said Maluleke. [email protected]