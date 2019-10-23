Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has warned that irregular expenditure has increased from R50billion to R61bn in both national and provincial departments. Picture: GCIS

Cape Town - Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has warned that irregular expenditure has increased from R50 billion to R61bn in both national and provincial departments. Makwetu told the joint committees on appropriations and public accounts on Wednesday that the government needs to rein in departments and State-owned entities who were involved in irregular expenditure. He also urged them to use funds appropriately.

He said the biggest culprits were KwaZulu-Natal with R12bn in irregular expenditure, the national government with R11bn and Gauteng with R7bn.

Makwetu said irregular expenditure has been a perennial problem for many years.

He told MPs they would now be able to go directly to the offending entities that have contributed significantly to the irregular expenditure. “When we try to address this irregular expenditure, it is not advisable to go everywhere because the concentration is identified,” said Makwetu.