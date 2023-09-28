Aziz Pahad led SA to influence global agenda, says Herman Mashaba

ActionSA and Rise Mzansi have paid tribute to Aziz Pahad and said he put South Africa back on the global map where the country had influence on geopolitical matters. During his tenure at foreign affairs, South Africa commanded respect in the community of nations.

Good Party said South Africa has lost another leader who was critical in the transition to a democratic order. Leader of ActionSA, Herman Mashaba, said Pahad was a strategic thinker. He said he belonged to a rare generation of leaders that shaped the policy direction of the country on foreign matters.

“Few can forget the stealth and strategic mind Minister Pahad displayed during his time in exile and as the head of our diplomatic missions. Pahad displayed the character and foresight our foreign affairs need at a time when South Africa’s global reputation needs a boost. It is no secret that we have as a nation declined in our capacity to positively influence the global agenda for which his ilk was so celebrated. South Africa’s democratic project was all the richer under his guidance and participation,” said Mashaba. Rise Mzansi spokesperson Tebogo Moalusi described Pahad as an ethical leader. Pahad served the people of South Africa, said Moalusi, adding that the former deputy foreign affairs minister was never caught in any scandal during his time in government.

The leaders of today must emulate leaders like Pahad who were only interested in doing their work without expecting any favours in return. These are the leaders that are required by the country at this stage, said Moalusi. Good party secretary-general Brett Herron said Pahad had fought against apartheid for many years.