Aziz Pahad left us with a bigger task, says Panyanza Lesufi

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has expressed admiration for the late anti-apartheid struggle stalwart and former Foreign Affairs Minister Aziz Pahad, describing him as a leader who championed the country’s transition to democracy. Pahad was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery on Saturday next to his brother, Essop Pahad who passed away just two months ago.

Pahad was an anti-apartheid activist who fought against apartheid for decades. Addressing the funeral, Lesufi praised Pahad’s efforts and tireless work to bring peace, stability, and reconciliation to the country. “Even though we are saddened by his death, we are proud of his work and we declare that what we used to cherish has left us,” he said. Lesufi said it was difficult to bid goodbye to the leader who shaped the country and brought change.