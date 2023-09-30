‘Aziz Pahad was a mentor’: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma explains what she was taught and learned from the late activist

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and People with Disabilities, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has praised the late former Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister and anti-apartheid activist, Aziz Pahad, narrating how she learned quite a few valuable lessons from him. “If I turn out bad, please blame Aziz because he taught me how to do and handle matters the best way I can,” Dlamini-Zuma said, applauding Pahad’s work.

She described Pahad as a revolutionary, visionary, and powerful leader who wanted to bring about change for the people, as well as the country. She painted him as a person who had great influence in the country, politically and socially. Dlamini-Zuma was speaking during the special official funeral (category 2) of Pahad at the West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg on Saturday. His funeral was attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa, former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe, as well as other leaders.

She further described him as a teacher and mentor who had taught them about the solidarity movement. She added that he channelled them into a group of people who would be able to tackle problems facing the country. She stated the country would not have been able to be more democratic without Pahad’s contribution to championing the liberation of the country. “The history and story of liberation is incomplete without Aziz’s contribution. It is no coincidence that he wrote in his biography that his life experience cannot be separated from the ANC and SACP,” she said.