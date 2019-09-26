Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - South Africa's broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) commission says it has finalised its investigations emanating from complaints lodged by main opposition Democratic Alliance member Dean Macpherson in 2017 against several entities including state-owned power utility Eskom. In the complaint, Macpherson alleged that Trillian Management Consulting, Tegeta Exploration and Resources and Optimum Coal Mine submitted invalid or fraudulent B-BBEE certificates and sworn affidavit to Eskom for procurement purposes.

"The B-BBEE Commission issued its final findings to the parties to the complaint on 12 July 2019 and has noted that Democratic Alliance has issued a media statement in regard to these complaints," the commission said in a statement late on Wednesday.

"The B-BBEE Commission will publish its findings in due course."

On Wednesday Macpherson, the DA's shadow trade and industry minister, said the B-BBEE Commission had found that companies aligned to the wealthy Gupta family accused of engineering state capture under former president Jacob Zuma used fraudulent BEE certificates to secure contracts and payments from Eskom.