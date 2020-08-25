Beneficiaries of R350 Covid-19 grant advised to switch to banks to speed up payments

Cape Town – The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has called on its approved beneficiaries of the Covid-19 grant to change their payment methods from the post office to a bank account. In a statement released on Tuesday, Sassa said it will avail a window period from August 31 until September 6, for beneficiaries to change their information. Beneficiaries can change their payment method by visiting the Sassa website. This is an effort by Sassa to address challenges experienced by beneficiaries to access the special relief fund from the post office. It said beneficiaries should not go to the post office before an SMS notification is received that says the funds are available.

The SMS notification is used to limit the number of people visiting the post office on a particular day and to ensure that enough cash is available.

Sassa chief executive Totsie Memela said when beneficiaries opt to go with a bank account they must choose one in their name as money cannot be paid into an account held by another person. They must also ensure the bank account has not been closed.

“The payment process is delayed if money is sent to a closed account as Sassa has to wait for the funds to be returned before sending it to the post office for collection.

“Clients who update their details are advised to ensure that their information is captured correctly to avoid any further delays.

“The payment of the Covid-19 grant is quicker if paid directly into a bank account.

“Applicants without bank accounts are encouraged to open a bank account. There are many entry-level inexpensive options in the market, some of which can be opened online,” said Memela.

Sassa has urged approved beneficiaries not to wait for the window period to end before updating their details, in order to speed up the process.

Beneficiaries who opted for the cash transfer will receive their money as preferred but need to make sure the mobile numbers provided are correct, registered in their own names and not those of relatives and friends.

Those who do not update any information during this period will be paid via the post office.

African News Agency/ANA