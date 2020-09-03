Better weather sees Eskom announce Stage 3 loadshedding for Friday, blackouts confirmed for the weekend

Johannesburg - Citing better weather and reduced demand for power, Eskom has announced Stage 3 loadshedding for Friday between 8am to 10pm. South Africans were welcomed into September with the news of Stage 2 loadshedding on Tuesday morning. This was followed by Stage 4 loadshedding on Wednesday and Thursday, which means some areas in the country can expect blackouts at least twice perr day. In a statement on Thursday, Eskom said: “Due to the reduced demand and improved weather, Eskom will reduce loadshedding to Stage 3 starting at 8am until 10pm tomorrow (Friday). “Inorder to replenish the emergency generation reserves, loadshedding will then continue into the weekend.

“The system remains unreliable and vulnerable and eskom will continue to communicate the stages of loadshedding should there be any further developments,” said Eskom.

On Wednesday night, and in confirming Stage 4 loadshedding for Thursday, the power utility blamed the cold weather and persistent generation constraints for the continued blackouts.

“Eskom would like to confirm that due to the continuing severe generation supplies constraints caused by multiple unit breakdowns as well as the additional demand as a result of the cold weather, Stage 4 loadshedding will resume at 8am until 10pm on Thursday.

“Loadshedding will persist throughout the week as Eskom teams work around the clock to return as many of these generation units to service as possible,” read the statement from the power utility on Wednesday night.

It was also a day filled with power outages coupled with loadshedding for thousands of Joburg residents, who had to endure over four hours of loadshedding and prolonged power outages concurrently.

Bryanston residents were among those affected on Wednesday night.

#JoburgUpdates #Bryanston, We are aware of power outage affecting parts of Bryanston & surround.



Anger and Frustration

@CityPowerJhb Bryanston loadshedding was from 12 mid day to 16.30. Power came on for 15 or 20 min then went off. Still off till now. Any update on this — Ash Pillay (@ashpillay777) September 2, 2020

@CityPowerJhb power out at Bryanston 2b since 5pm. Please update.

IOL