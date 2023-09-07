Bheki Cele attends heated meeting over Nongoma political killings

Police Minister Bheki Cele said he came out of the hours-long meeting with councillors of different political parties held in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal disappointed. He said it became clear during the meeting that the councillors from all over Zululand and from parties like the ANC, IFP (Inkatha Freedom Party) and NFP (National Freedom Party) were ready not with a solution to the scourge.

He made this comment when briefing the media after he met with the councillors. On Wednesday, during a media briefing in Durban about cases of political killings and an update on prosecution, Cele revealed that eThekwini and Zululand (especially Nongoma where there is a power struggle) have become the epicentre of the scourge. NEWS: Police Minister Bheki Cele and a team of SAPS officers led by Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola are heading to Nongoma to meet with Councillors of all political parties following a surge in political killings in the Zululand district. pic.twitter.com/ry8jO5SUvh — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 7, 2023 He revealed that the killings were mainly affecting the three parties and the NFP was becoming a target as it is a kingmaker in hung councils while at the same time it is unable to replace murdered councillors due to a moratorium imposed by the IEC (Independent Electoral Commission) until there is legitimate leadership in place.

On Thursday he went to Nongoma to meet with the councillors to find solutions because he said in some cases, the killings are orchestrated from within parties against fellow comrades and in other cases, it was between two rival parties. But after the Nongoma meeting on Thursday, Cele said he was not happy with what transpired during the meeting which was held behind closed doors and away from media cameras. “We came here to talk with the people who are leaders and the people we think can have a solution.

“However, I must say that I found no joy, I don’t think we will have a solution to this any time soon from the councillors. “There was finger-pointing, shouting and complaining about how things are,” Cele told the media after the briefing. He said despite that, he is still hopeful that the councillors of the different parties will eventually find each other as they know each other and they are related.