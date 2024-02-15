It was a dismal Valentine’s Day for the Democratic Alliance in eThekwini after other political parties rejected their motion to dissolve the eThekwini council. In November last year, the DA filed a motion to dissolve the City’s council. The motion was tabled for a vote to took place on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

However, on the day, several smaller parties within the council did not vote in favour of the DA's move. According to the DA eThekwini caucus leader, Thabani Mthethwa, other parties failed to take up the opportunity to provide hope to residents in the City. "We condemn in the strongest terms those political parties including the Economic Freedom Fighters, that propped up and supported the corrupt and broken eThekwini Municipality in the motion to dissolve the municipality.

"They chose to put their own selfish interests and pay cheques ahead of the millions of residents who are battling to survive under continued water and power cuts," he added. ActionSA's KZN premier candidate Zwakele Mncwango, said while his party agreed with the principles of the motion, ActionSA has reservations and concerns regarding its feasibility.

Mncwango said in recognition of the urgency of the interventions required to arrest the rapid decline of the municipality, ActionSA has been vocal regarding the necessity of a clear plan to pursue change. He said in the absence of such a plan, the motion as it stands is merely an attempt to put a band-aid on a bullet wound.