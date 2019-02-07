President Cyril Ramaphosa. File Photo: Kopano Tlape/GCIS.

Johannesburg - Black First Land First (BLF) plans to lay criminal charges against President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of his State of the National Address (SONA). The controversial organisation said it will lay the charges related to the R500 000 donation Ramaphosa's campaign received from Bosasa ahead of the ANC's elective conference in 2017.

The charges will include; the contravention of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, bribery, fraud, money laundering and tax evasion.

Ramaphosa has faced public backlash after it was revealed that his campaign had accepted an R500 000 donation from Bosasa, now know as African Global Operations.

The president had first disclosed in Parliament, after a question from DA leader Mmusi Maimane, that the money Bosasa paid to his son Andile was related to a business transaction.

He later wrote to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete seeking to clarify his answer and said the money had been paid towards his campaign and that he was not aware of this.

He said the money would be paid back.

Ramaphosa is also facing a probe by the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane who is investigating the payment.

The BLF plans to open the case in Cape Town.

Politics Hub