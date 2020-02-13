Durban - The leader of the Black First Land First (BLF) Andile Mngxitama wants the last apartheid president FW De Klerk, to be arrested and tried for war crimes committed under his watch.
Speaking to Independent Media on Thursday, Mngxitama repeated calls he made on Wednesday at Booysens, Johannesburg where supporters of former President Jacob Zuma held a press conference to announce their battle plans.
He said in 2017, they opened a case against De Klerk because under his watch, the apartheid regime’s killing machinery committed massacres that De Klerk admitted he knew about. Among the massacres that Mngxitama listed was the January, 12 1991 Sebokeng massacre where more than 30 people were killed. Mngxitama also included the June 17 1992 Boipatong massacre that claimed 45 lives.
He also listed the October, 8 1993 killing of five children in Transkei in a raid that was allegedly sanctioned by De Klerk.
“All the massacres that happened at the height of the resistance against the apartheid regime… De Klerk has confirmed knowing or giving instructions that people should be murdered. He did not get amnesty for this, he did not apply to the TRC,” Mgxitama said.