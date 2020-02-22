Johannesburg - A group of boisterous supporters of former president Jacob Zuma gathered at the international arrivals terminal at the OR Tambo International Airport to welcome him back from Cuba, where he has been receiving medical treatment.

Zuma is expected to land before midday and briefly address his gathered supporters.

Former North West premier and former ANC provincial chairperson Supra Mahumapelo, Des van Rooyen, formerly in Zuma's Cabinet minister, and the governing party's Free State provincial chairperson, Sam Mashinini, were among those awaiting the former president.

uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) leader Kebby Maphatsoe, Zuma's spokesperson Vukile Mthabela and BLF leader Andile Mngxitama are also attending the event.

ANC NEC and former Zuma's cabinet ministers Joe Maswanganyi and Bongani Bongo, who is also facing corruption charges, were also present to support their former boss.

ANC MP Mervyn Dicks, MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus and ANC Youth League Free State provincial secretary Reagan Booysen are among the crowds gathered at the airport.

'Boisterous' support for Jacob Zuma at OR Tambo airport as he returns from Cuba.

Organisers warned Zuma supporters to maintain high discipline.

"This thing is not about you, it's about uBaba (Zuma). We're not going to allow any other side shows," the singing crowd was warned.

Zuma missed his Kwazulu-Natal High Court appearance to face fraud, corruption and money laundering charges prompting Judge Dhaya Pillay to issue a warrant of arrest against the former ANC president, which was stayed until his next appearance on May 5.