An apparent bomb scare in the wake of the ANC anniversary celebrations in Kimberley has been received.
President Cyril Ramaphosa withdrew from two ANC events in Kimberley on Friday, including a golf day at Magersfontein, while a military contingent has also been deployed to the city.
The DFA received a direct message on its Facebook site on Thursday stating: “Get ready for some bombing in ANC today.”
Attempts to obtain further details from the person who posted the message were met with the reply: “I cannot give more details.” Further messages to the sender were ignored.
The SAPS was alerted to the message.