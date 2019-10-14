Bonginkosi Dhlamini. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Ekurhuleni - Bonginkosi Dhlamini has been elected Gauteng chairperson of the Inkatha Freedom Party at the IFP's provincial elective conference held in Ekurhuleni this weekend, the party said on Sunday. Zandile Majozi was elected deputy chairperson, Alco Ngobese was elected secretary with Mnikeni Buthelezi as deputy, Johannes Dlamini was elected treasurer with Mbuso Masondo as deputy, and Sibusiso Phakathi was elected publicity secretary with Zanele Yende as deputy, IFP national spokesman Mkhuleko Hlengwa said in a statement.

"We are confident that the conference was consistent with the party’s constitution and has elected the right leadership to properly steer the ship ahead of the vitally important 2021 local government elections.

"We congratulate all those who were elected and wish them well. The party’s expectation from this elected leadership is growth and unity of purpose in serving the people of Gauteng," Hlengwa said.

