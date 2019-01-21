Screengrab from live feed

Johannesburg - Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane would visit Bosasa offices frequently and at one stage around 2008 or 2009, she asked that Bosasa do a full analysis of security at provincial hospitals, according to former Bosasa Operations' chief operations officer, Angelo Agrizzi "On the instruction of (Bosasa boss Gavin) Watson, we did analysis and prepared the report. The report was given to Watson and it was submitted to Mokonyane. At the time there was a major issue in Gauteng hospitals with security, there were issues of doctors being stabbed especially in Leratong and Baragwanath Hospital. The report showed they had major problems in infrastructure for access control," Agrizzi said.

"I was given the information that the report on security at hospitals was to be given to someone else to bid for the tender. Papa Leshabane mentioned the name of Reggie Nkabinde [who] would submit the report as his own and would get the tender at around 2009."

Nkabinde was an executive official of the ANC Youth League at the time. Agrizzi said Mokonyane again approached Bosasa to do a generic overview analysis for securing the dams when she was Minister of Water Affairs in 2014. He said the hospital report and the dam security report had cost Bosasa R2 million and R1.3 million, respectively.

Agrizzi said he personally grew frustrated of Bosasa paying Mokonyane a monthly bribe yet deriving no benefit from it, but said he was told by Watson to do as instructed and keep his mouth shut.

"I was getting sick and tired of packing money for people, that is the truth. I pointed out to Gavin Watson that a lot of money had been paid with no benefit whatsoever to Bosasa," Agrizzi said.

"I pleaded with him that we stop being a politically-based company because it was getting us deeper and deeper into trouble. We did not have to pay bribes to run a good, credible business. But I was told that this is Africa, do as Africans do."

The commission adjourned for lunch. Agrizzi will continue his testimony until after 4 pm.

