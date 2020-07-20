Bosasa funded ANC events, but not on my request - Mokonyane

Johannesburg - The Zondo Commission has heard further denials from former minister Nomvula Mokonyane on accusations that she used her political influence to push for Bosasa to help fund ANC events and a birthday celebration for former president Jacob Zuma. Mokonyane took the stand on Monday. She had been implicated in the testimony of former Bosasa chief opeations officer Angelo Agrizzi. Agrizzi alleged that Mokonyane received cash bribes from Bosasa along with security upgrades to her home. Former Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson had insisted on Mokonyane being pampered with gifts because of her powerful political influence, according to Agrizzi. Mokonyane denied she used her political influence to push for the company to help fund the ANC's election campaigns and the party's birthday celebrations for former president Zuma. She admitted that Bosasa had funded the ANC in various ways through the provision of a call centre, providing catering for Zuma's birthday celebration and donations for food parcels.

However, she denied that the company performed these duties because of her. She said Agrizzi's elevation of her status in the ANC showed his lack of understanding of how ANC processes work.

"Chairperson, I wish to indicate the provision of these things had many people involved. It was people who wanted to wish former president Jacob Zuma a happy birthday. It was even done on many activities such as Thabo Mbeki's birthday celebrations. I do not see myself has able to make a judgement, but I do not find it improper as even SOEs have come out to support activities of premiers and other activities of the ANC," Mokonyane said.

On the security upgrades to her home, she said Agrizzi was not being truthful as the security for her home was provided by the State while she served as a minister and outside of that, her husband had been responsible.

Mokonyane kept to her denials even when she was shown witness statements from Agrizzi and two other witnesses who testified about being at her home and conducting the repairs.

She admitted that some of the features of her home as described by Agrizzi were real, but she insisted that it was not proof that Agrizzi had been to her home. She said Agrizzi could have been told about her home.

"At no point, my husband indicated that those activities were provided by the State and even now there is no evidence of those renovations. Mr Agrizzi never visited my home in my presence. He might have, but I deny that's he was at my home with my presence. He may have met with my husband or other people.

Mokonyane said her husband, who has died, had denied that Bosasa had help fund security upgrades to their home.

She said her husband had contacted Bosasa through a personal assistant to assist with an alarm that was malfunctioning, but there was no other interaction with the company.

Political Bureau